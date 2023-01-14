 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Unaddressed issues for desalination proposal

  • Comments

Sincere thanks to the Arizona Daily Star for two excellent articles by Tony Davis about Israeli company IDE's proposal for a desalination plant on the Gulf of California.

Three issues I have not yet seen publicly addressed are: 1) The proposed project would raise taxes and water fees on all current residents of Arizona, in order to provide additional water to allow land speculators and developers to profit from future development and population growth. 2) There has been no agreement with Mexico for a) building the plant, b) building a long pipeline through Mexico, or c) increasing the salinity of the Gulf of California. 3) If Arizona laws and policies require the state to use open and competitive procurement procedures to buy a photocopier or a pickup truck, how can the state do a non-competitive, sole source procurement for a $5.5 billion desalination plant? 

Brooks Keenan

People are also reading…

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Umbrella lady

Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her v…

Letter: Green Energy Needs Copper

Letter: Green Energy Needs Copper

I am writing to express my full support for Green Energy Needs Copper. The new American Battery Factory coming to Tucson is a fantastic opport…

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state …

Letter: Kari Drowning

Letter: Kari Drowning

a quick thank you to Kari Lake. Your election case proved once again to Arizonans and the world that our elections are fair and honest What's …

Letter: Contested elections

Letter: Contested elections

Why is it that it is always the Republicans that are contesting the results of accurate and fair elections. Is it that they are so. egotistica…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News