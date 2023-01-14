Letter: Unaddressed issues for desalination proposal

Three issues I have not yet seen publicly addressed are: 1) The proposed project would raise taxes and water fees on all current residents of Arizona, in order to provide additional water to allow land speculators and developers to profit from future development and population growth. 2) There has been no agreement with Mexico for a) building the plant, b) building a long pipeline through Mexico, or c) increasing the salinity of the Gulf of California. 3) If Arizona laws and policies require the state to use open and competitive procurement procedures to buy a photocopier or a pickup truck, how can the state do a non-competitive, sole source procurement for a $5.5 billion desalination plant?