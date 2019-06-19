Re: the June 17 letter "Santa Ritas are not that scenic; build away."
As he did on April 2, letter writer Stewart argues again (June 17) that Rosemont mine should be built because “the Santa Ritas are not that scenic.” Once more, he ignores the threats to the water table, pollution to watersheds, and damage to natural habitats. And if the objections of Indian tribes and environmentalists had been “substantially mitigated,” they would not be suing to stop the mine.
He then attempts the analogy of a remodeling of his church in England to effects on the Santa Ritas. The church was presumably privately owned, modified at the choice of its owners. The Rosemont mine will destroy over five square miles of land, thousands of times more than the church property. This land belongs not to a foreign corporation, but to the U.S., which will not receive a cent in compensation for extraction of our resources. No, I do not think that most of us can accept the “economic necessity of this conversion.”
Roger Carpenter
West side
