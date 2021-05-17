 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "Unbiased Teaching Act"
View Comments

Letter: "Unbiased Teaching Act"

  • Comments

As a former teacher, I am dismayed by the amendment to Senate Bill 1532 which recently passed the Arizona House of Representatives on a party-line vote. Under the “Unbiased Teaching Act,” teachers can be fined up to $5000 if they discuss a “controversial” issue of public policy or social affairs and give “deference to any one perspective.” But who determines if an issue is controversial? According to Rep. Michelle Udall (R-Mesa), who chairs the House Education Committee, the Holocaust would not be considered controversial because it’s an established historical event. That’s a relief. But what about climate change? And what about the results of the 2020 presidential election? Would the views of climate change deniers and the Republicans pushing for an audit of Maricopa County’s election results be given the same weight as evidence-based authorities? I urge readers to contact their State senators and Governor Ducey and express their opposition to this amendment.

Carol Weinstein

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News