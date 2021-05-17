Letter: "Unbiased Teaching Act"

As a former teacher, I am dismayed by the amendment to Senate Bill 1532 which recently passed the Arizona House of Representatives on a party-line vote. Under the “Unbiased Teaching Act,” teachers can be fined up to $5000 if they discuss a “controversial” issue of public policy or social affairs and give “deference to any one perspective.” But who determines if an issue is controversial? According to Rep. Michelle Udall (R-Mesa), who chairs the House Education Committee, the Holocaust would not be considered controversial because it’s an established historical event. That’s a relief. But what about climate change? And what about the results of the 2020 presidential election? Would the views of climate change deniers and the Republicans pushing for an audit of Maricopa County’s election results be given the same weight as evidence-based authorities? I urge readers to contact their State senators and Governor Ducey and express their opposition to this amendment.
Carol Weinstein
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.