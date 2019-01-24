This mornings article brought tears....as a 77 year old , 28 year veteran of Naval Service, I always considered myself up to speed on current events, especially Veteran Affairs....How could a Veteran be laid to rest alone, and with not a family member present to accept our Nations Flag for his/her service to our country ? ... Sad indeed ...
As the article goes on to mention, these memorials are apparently publicized thru news outlets, and various veteran sources....Somehow the local memorials have slipped passed me , and I am truly sorrowful for that unintentional neglect....Perhaps a dedicated column in the AZ Daily Star would be helpful and very much appreciated.
I intend to do better in the future to honor these great Americans.....
Tom TK Howard
East side
