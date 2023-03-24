I find it disturbingly ironic that Arizona’s state-level politicians who don’t want anyone else to decide what books their children access in schools and school libraries and what lessons children learn in classrooms are so laser-focused on telling others what we should want our children to read and learn.

As a retired educator, I know that classroom teachers and school librarians encourage our youth to be curious, to question, and to arrive at their own opinions. As a parent, I know that I always had the right to talk with our children about what they were reading and what they were learning in school. We trusted our kids, and we trusted their educators.

As a voter in gerrymandered LD17, I encourage state Senator Justine Wadsack to focus on what’s really important to our grandchildren’s future: water, infrastructure, healthcare, housing, and yes, a well-funded public school system and fully-resourced classrooms and libraries.

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side