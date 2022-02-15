 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: unconscionable commercial
Letter: unconscionable commercial

Arizona political candidate Jim Lamon's SuperBowl commercial shows him shooting at our US Senator Mark Kelly whose wife, Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was actually shot in the head 10 years ago in Tucson.

How greedy do NBC, KVOA and other NBC affilates in Arizona have to be to ignore the inherent harm in airing such a TV commercial during the SuperBowl and afterward?

Lamon and everyone who authorized the airing of his ad should be taken to task, and held personally and criminally responsible if anyone actually shoots at Senator Mark Kelly.

There are too many mentally ill and suggestible people who will see this. At what point should an advertising manager grow a pair and say, "No, we won't air this"?

Congressman Swalwell was correct when he said that Republicans who can't win elections have gone all in on using violence as a path to power.

Renee Neumann

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

