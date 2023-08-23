Ever strolled through the remarkable Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior, AZ? Do it, and then cast your vote for Copper or Culture.

The proposed copper project there reminds me of the town in Kentucky that was removed to make a giant recreation lake. Luxurious house boats and water skis now hide the suffering, anguish and continued poverty of the displaced.

Will copper mining reduce global warming, wildfires and pollution? No, but there will be higher dividends and blue-collar dead-end jobs for some. And for the rest, just continued poverty, poor air quality, lack of health care, and under funded public education.

Does wealth, technology and war justify ecological disaster? Will promised jobs and greater income reach the neediest in their community?

This project will destroy a quintessential aspect of Arizona's natural beauty. Replacing it with a dystopian wilderness where only zombies could survive.

Is there a compromise anyone can work towards? Or is it only the vision of "have or have not" that defines this struggle?

Michael Craig

West side