Letter: Underlying realities about the current Park vs Zoo issue

Important realities to factor into any final Park/Zoo decision:
1) Tucson voters did NOT approve the zoo expansion plans (in place since 2014) into Reid Park’s oasis because these plans were not on the 2017 election ballot.
2) If the zoo’s claim that they provided widespread, clearly explained, and abundant public outreach about their plans is true-- their efforts failed. Miserably, as evidenced by the uprising of thousands of Tucsonans who’ve only recently become aware of them and are crying “FOUL!!”
3) There is abundant evidence that the city’s initial approval of the zoo’s planned appropriation of heat mitigating and already limited free public green space treasured by thousands for a fee based corporation did not follow legal procedures (see White Paper published at the savetheheartofreidpark dot org website).
4) Any monetary losses incurred by stopping this expansion results from obfuscation by the zoo and our city government’s mistakes in the approval process.
Allison Ewoldt
Midtown
