Letter: Understand the Roe v. Wade vote was 5-4

I criticize the stupidity of the Radical Right when their ideas, proposals and actions defy logic, which is daily (hourly/minutely). However, if we are ever to reach a compromise and understanding with the newest breed of, dare I use the word, non-fascist Republicans, we must accept our own lack of research.

The recent religious decision to overturn the precedent that they all (except Gorsuch) swore to support in confirmation hearings was NOT by a 6-5 vote. Instead, it was 5-4, with the Chief Justice voting with the minority. He even urged the Court not to overturn the decision.

News commentators, reporters and those who write into the Star have all used the erroneous vote count. On the other hand, Roberts has been supportive and deserves some credit.

The ‘New Breed’ must be coddled, convinced and counted. But, we must make sure they have a minor role in decision-making by voting Blue! Just be honest about it.

Back to compromise.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

