Letter: Understanding difficulties of re-opening for business
Re: the May 12 article "Restaurants have a slow start as doors reopen to customers."

A really big thank-you to the Arizona Daily Star reporters for interviewing restaurant, bar and hair salon owners and workers about the difficulties of re-opening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. So many of us are clamoring to get back to normal, and we want our favorite hang-outs to open as soon as possible. Your articles are sensitizing us to the challenges these business owners face. Re-opening is not the magic bullet we fantasized about. Especially not for the business owners. I hope it will be better than being closed. Good luck to all!

Carol Evans

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

