Letter: Undocumented immigration

I am a native of Tucson Az. , I was always proud of the fact that we had a beautiful city, but not anymore.
This city looks like one big garbage dump, to those visitors driving through our city on I-10 interstate, or through town. Riverbeds, full of trash, Homeless camps in almost every corner of our city. God fearing Tucsonans like myself think that its time we cleaned up our own house before welcoming undocumented immigrants into our fold. We have plenty of locals that need help first. Many residents over the age of 75 still haven't even got there COVID shot yet.
And are not scheduled until middle of March for their first one. Any and all people entering our country undocumented at this time should be getting medically cleared to do so, along with DNA samples and fingerprinting taken. Time for a better Mayor, City council members, Pima County Administrator, and County supervisors who care about us.
Dave Mattausch
North side
