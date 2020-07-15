Letter: Unemployment System

Arizona’s unemployment system must be fixed. Despite my continuous search to re-enter my field after being laid off in February, I am still relying on unemployment.
Thousands of Arizonans receive $117-$240 a week in unemployment benefits. Arizona has the second-lowest unemployment benefit. How is that possible when Phoenix is the 5th largest city in the country? The additional $600 a week through the CARES Act has been a godsend for many families, including mine. But not for long. It is set to expire on July 25th.
COVID unemployment assistance needs to be extended through the end of the year. Please contact your district’s federal lawmakers and urge them to extend it. Urge state lawmakers to increase the state weekly rate so it is in line with our cost of living as well as increase the number of weeks unemployment is available while we are in this pandemic and job openings are limited.
Susan Stein Kregar
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
