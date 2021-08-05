 Skip to main content
Letter: unemployment
Letter: unemployment

Unemployment insurance is designed to help people through hardships due to a layoff. If it takes 2 months to get in the system before your able to receive your first benefit check, how do you buy food, pay your rent or mortgage and provide for your basic needs. Right now an application submitted in the middle of June has still not been processed as of the 28th of July with no end in sight. Then a decision was made by the governor to eliminate the additional $300.00 approved by congress. Of course he still gets paid but he reasoned people were making more money on unemployment than working a job. I believe how much your paid for the work you do is the value society

places on the work you do. If you are making more money on unemployment than working then you were not paid a livable wage.

Thomas Fletcher

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

