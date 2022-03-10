Letter: Unexpected Health Care Cost

Unexpected medical billing can be a major problem for Arizonans especially those on fixed incomes. In 2019, state legislation passed to create an “out-of-network claims dispute resolution process” for certain medical bills. But the law created more hoops to jump through and more headaches for Arizona families and senior citizens. This is not the solution that Arizona families deserve.
Fortunately, Sen. Mark Kelly is a lawmaker who comes up with good solutions. One of his first votes in the Senate was to pass the No Surprises Act, a law that provides extra protections for Arizonans facing surprise medical bills. The law effectively eliminates unexpected medical costs and protects Arizona families from crippling debt.
Sen. Kelly understands that Arizona families deserve certainty in their health care needs. He not only identifies our problems but acts to solve them. If that’s not the definition of a public servant, then I don’t know what is.
Jan Counts
Marana
