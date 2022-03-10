 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Unexpected Health Care Cost
View Comments

Letter: Unexpected Health Care Cost

  • Comments

Unexpected medical billing can be a major problem for Arizonans especially those on fixed incomes. In 2019, state legislation passed to create an “out-of-network claims dispute resolution process” for certain medical bills. But the law created more hoops to jump through and more headaches for Arizona families and senior citizens. This is not the solution that Arizona families deserve.

Fortunately, Sen. Mark Kelly is a lawmaker who comes up with good solutions. One of his first votes in the Senate was to pass the No Surprises Act, a law that provides extra protections for Arizonans facing surprise medical bills. The law effectively eliminates unexpected medical costs and protects Arizona families from crippling debt.

Sen. Kelly understands that Arizona families deserve certainty in their health care needs. He not only identifies our problems but acts to solve them. If that’s not the definition of a public servant, then I don’t know what is.

Jan Counts

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: early voting

The Star’s report on the Arizona Republican Party’s effort to invalidate early voting puzzled me. Reminded of the adage ‘if it ain’t broke don…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News