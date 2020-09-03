Letter: Unfair coverage

The Star's pre-election article against Mark Diebolt, who lost to Laura Conover, was patently unfair. For decades, Mark has been one of the premier prosecutors of the County Attorney's Office. He's successfully prosecuted more first degree murder cases than almost anyone else in the history of that office. Handling as many high-profile cases as he has, mistakes are inevitable. The fact that he was reprimanded four times in 23 years only means he's human. One reprimand every 5.75 years is not a bad record. Hardly newsworthy. But it's not the reporting or even the timing of the piece that's unfair, it's the fact that lawyers and judges in the community weren't asked to comment on Mark's reputation. Over the decades, his reputation is that his word can be trusted. You don't need to put things in writing when he gives you his word. He has the reputation of being a fair, reasonable, honest and excellent prosecutor. Before besmirching one’s reputation, investigate what that reputation is.
Louis Hollingsworth, Attorney
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
