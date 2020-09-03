 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Unfair coverage
View Comments

Letter: Unfair coverage

The Star's pre-election article against Mark Diebolt, who lost to Laura Conover, was patently unfair. For decades, Mark has been one of the premier prosecutors of the County Attorney's Office. He's successfully prosecuted more first degree murder cases than almost anyone else in the history of that office. Handling as many high-profile cases as he has, mistakes are inevitable. The fact that he was reprimanded four times in 23 years only means he's human. One reprimand every 5.75 years is not a bad record. Hardly newsworthy. But it's not the reporting or even the timing of the piece that's unfair, it's the fact that lawyers and judges in the community weren't asked to comment on Mark's reputation. Over the decades, his reputation is that his word can be trusted. You don't need to put things in writing when he gives you his word. He has the reputation of being a fair, reasonable, honest and excellent prosecutor. Before besmirching one’s reputation, investigate what that reputation is.

Louis Hollingsworth, Attorney

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Local-issues

Letter: McSally lunch

Martha McSally has asked supporters to skip a meal and send the money saved to contribute to her campaign. I don't think she's gone as far log…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News