Letter: Unfiscally Conservative Republican Ex-Governor Ducey

What is fiscally responsible about $200 million dollars of wasted Arizona taxpayer dollars being spent on constructing and removing the worthless box cars on the Arizona/Mexico border?

We have thousands of people in Arizona who are food insecure or homeless. Our education system (49th in the country in per-pupil spending) will lose $300 million dollars this year due to $7,000 voucher money to rich families whose children are already enrolled in private, for-profit and religious schools taking away money from and hurting our underfunded public schools. Ducey spends my tax dollars on his education failure and frivolous political stunts.