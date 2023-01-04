 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Unfiscally Conservative Republican Ex-Governor Ducey

What is fiscally responsible about $200 million dollars of wasted Arizona taxpayer dollars being spent on constructing and removing the worthless box cars on the Arizona/Mexico border?

Ducey should be held responsible and be personally billed that amount. 

We have thousands of people in Arizona who are food insecure or homeless. Our education system (49th in the country in per-pupil spending) will lose $300 million dollars this year due to $7,000 voucher money to rich families whose children are already enrolled in private, for-profit and religious schools taking away money from and hurting our underfunded public schools. Ducey spends my tax dollars on his education failure and frivolous political stunts.

Shame on you Ex-Governor Ducey.

Dr. Rachel Rulmyr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

