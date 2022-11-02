 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Unfit candidates

As a registered Republican I am appalled at the candidates for Governor, Secretary of State, and US Senate that the Republican Party selected. All three deny the accuracy of the 2020 election, with absolutely no proof. When Rusty Bauers pushed Guliani, Trump's lawyer, for evidence that the 2020 election of Biden was stolen he stalled and finally said, "We don't have any evidence, but we have a lot of theories". Yet these same people deny the mountain of evidence that Climate Change is real and devastating Arizona and the planet. According to Trump and his minions Trump couldn't loose, but if he did it was because of voter fraud. By this logic only he could win, so why have elections? This is now the party line, elections don't matter, we should not use them or count on their results. What is the alternative? Violence. That is what they want. This is not the America I fought for in the U. S. Air Force.

Don Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

