Letter: Unicef store in Tucson Selling Russian nesting dolls

I realize the unicef store In Tucson represent all nations. However at this time of conflict in the Ukraine caused by the cruel, dictatorial, inhumane leader of Russia, I believe that products from Russia should be taken off the shelf. I have addressed my concerns 2 different times over the period of 6 weeks. Nothing has been changed. Now is the time to STOP supporting USSR. We can no longer appease inhumanity. I will only shop at this store when Russian products are removed.