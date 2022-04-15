 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Unicef store in Tucson Selling Russian nesting dolls

  • Comments

I realize the unicef store In Tucson represent all nations. However at this time of conflict in the Ukraine caused by the cruel, dictatorial, inhumane leader of Russia, I believe that products from Russia should be taken off the shelf. I have addressed my concerns 2 different times over the period of 6 weeks. Nothing has been changed. Now is the time to STOP supporting USSR. We can no longer appease inhumanity. I will only shop at this store when Russian products are removed.

Marilyn Levy

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Two Views of Democracy

The war in Ukraine has kept us glued to our TVs and other news sources. While watching, I’ve become aware of some stark differences between th…

Letter: Chuck's Sneaky Exit

Long time Pima County administrator Chuck Huckleberry "officially" retires July 4th, 2021 but the folks responsible for his employment, the Co…

Letter: Transgender rights

The hypocrisy of bills SB1165 and SB1138 might be comical if they were not so mean-spirited. Selecting transgender youth as the target for the…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News