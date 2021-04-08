Letter: Unicorporated & Unwanted

From reading Tucson City Councilman's Cunningham's Opinion article on charging the residents of unincorporated Pima county a higher rate for water than city residents, he must be ignorant of the history concerning incorporation.
Casas Adobes residents voted to incorporate in 1997, which the Superior Court annulled because of Tucson objections. In 1992 The Town of Marana was allowed to annex just the business district of Ina Rd & Thornydale Rd. (The City of Tucson objected to that also) Marana, Oro Valley, have no interest in annexing unincorporated residential areas, (with neighborhoods full of failing roads, who would want us) so for Councilman Cunningham to tell us to get ourselves annexed is ludicrous. Thank you to Supervisor Rex Scott for standing up for the residents of unincorporated Pima County to not be penalized with overcharges for water.
Deborah McGeary
Northwest side
