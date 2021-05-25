 Skip to main content
Letter: Unintended Consequences of Maricopa Audit
Letter: Unintended Consequences of Maricopa Audit

On November 20 the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certified the results of the 2020 election after 2 audits. In April, the Arizona State Legislature obtained a court order to take possession of all ballots and tabulation machines to conduct their own recount. They contracted with a company, Cyber Ninjas, who had no auditing or election experience. They began by shining ultraviolet light on the ballots, and looking for bamboo fibers in the paper. The Legislature accused Maricopa County Election officials of deleting files to thwart recount efforts later retracting the accusation.

Whatever the results, they will be suspect. At least three harms to our democracy have occurred: the voting machines may have been tampered with, the trust between State and County officials may have been permanently damaged, and the people’s trust in the election process may have been irrevocably lost.

This fiasco is brought to you by the Republican controlled Legislature. Keep that in mind next year when

we’ll have the chance to vote them out!

Leadawn Anderton

Southwest side

