Letter: Unique Autograph from Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr's selection by Greg Hansen as number 7 on the list of Tucson's one hundred best sports figures is well deserved. A few years after Steve finished playing for the U of A, I and my eight-year-old daughter were walking through the JCC when I spotted him practicing on the basketball court. He kindly agreed to stop practice for an autograph but I had only a pen and no paper with me. Improvising, I had my daughter remove one of her canvass sneakers and handed it, with pen, to Steve. "Nice Shoe!" he boldly wrote and signed his name.
My young daughter likely did not realize the specialness of this moment, but her mother did! The shoe eventually became well-worn and out grown but the memory of the encounter and Steve Kerr's generosity will always remain.
Marcia Rostad
Northwest side
