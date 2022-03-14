Letter: United Kingdom Advice

Re: the March 6 article "City's $400K climate plan is causing a stir."
The city council's action and the sensible objection by council member Steve Kozachik because of the lack of implementation of programs already in place reminds me of a story from my Peace Corps days 50 years ago.
A poor country wanted to improve its cattle herd. The very well funded United States Agency for International Development offered assistance. At great expense to the American taxpayers a prize bull was selected in Texas and flown to the country. After a few months a complaint was made because the bull was just standing around eating grass. A Texas rancher was sent over to ask the bull why he wasn't doing his job. The bull said, "I'm here in an advisory capacity."
Susie Morris
Midtown
