 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: United Kingdom Advice
View Comments

Letter: United Kingdom Advice

  • Comments

Re: the March 6 article "City's $400K climate plan is causing a stir."

The city council's action and the sensible objection by council member Steve Kozachik because of the lack of implementation of programs already in place reminds me of a story from my Peace Corps days 50 years ago.

A poor country wanted to improve its cattle herd. The very well funded United States Agency for International Development offered assistance. At great expense to the American taxpayers a prize bull was selected in Texas and flown to the country. After a few months a complaint was made because the bull was just standing around eating grass. A Texas rancher was sent over to ask the bull why he wasn't doing his job. The bull said, "I'm here in an advisory capacity."

Susie Morris

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: early voting

The Star’s report on the Arizona Republican Party’s effort to invalidate early voting puzzled me. Reminded of the adage ‘if it ain’t broke don…

Local-issues

Letter: A little Sacrifice

The Ukranian people are enduring cold, hunger, destruction of their homes and cities, and death. as they fight for democracy. We in Arizona an…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News