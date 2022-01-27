 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 'UNITED WE STAND DIVIDED WE FALL.'
In response to Gusher Adam’s editorial (1.20.22), I am sincerely sorry Democrats have done the same type of intimidation or worse! It’s pointless and shameful …on both sides. Old fashioned, I am a strong believer that two wrongs do not make a right.

But Gusher’s editorial points out the need for all of us regardless of political affiliation to stop trying to intimidate the other side or worse. What’s the point? Are we so alienated from each other that we are beyond talking and listening to each other without malice?

I am well into the last half of my life and tired of us pointing fingers at each other while yelling out that one side is worse or meaner than the other side. I am hopeful Gusher feels the same way. In the near future, with editorials like mine and Gusher’s, I sincerely hope we can take off the boxing gloves, stop the name calling and begin honest dialogue.

Cathey Langione

Marana

