Letter: Unity? First Things First
Letter: Unity? First Things First

Having heard Joe Biden’s inaugural address, I'm feeling more positive about the future of our country. It was a heartening message on truth and trust -- how our dependence on each other will make it possible to come together as a nation.

Were 140+ members of the House of Representatives listening? The ones who voted to side with the “Orcs” who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6? That very night, after surviving the violent attack, these “representatives” voted to steal MY legal, confirmed Arizona vote -- to overturn the election, with the encouragement of Trump himself and other Republicans who know better.

I do support President Biden’s hope of uniting us as we move forward. But first, for those who have spread disinformation (lies) about the election: Stop the malarkey, apologize and tell the truth. Biden won the election and you know it, confirmed by multiple re-counts, 60+ judicial rulings and Trump’s own head of election cybersecurity. Let's get on with it and unify this nation.

Beverly Goodwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

