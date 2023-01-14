Letter: Universal ESA Expansion

The universal voucher ESA program is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earlier this year, is set to have a significant financial impact on the state, with estimates suggesting it will cost over $500 million this school year and potentially reach $1 billion a year in the near future. The vouchers are being claimed by a large number of families whose children already attend private schools or are homeschooled, and the program does not have a cap on the number of vouchers available, leading to an unlimited amount of funding being taken away from Arizona's public schools. To address these issues and improve the situation, potential solutions include introducing a cap on the number of vouchers available, increasing regulation and accountability for private schools participating in the program, and budgeting for the program in advance to prevent the need for funds to be stripped from the education general fund.