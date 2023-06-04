Reading that Arizona’s universal school voucher plan has grown to $900 million, “63% more than budgeted just a month ago,” I was not surprised to read Superintendent of Education Tom Horne’s misleading statements and omissions about this burgeoning cost. Horne’s own staff reported a notably higher percentage of current private or parochial school students applying for vouchers than his estimate. The result shifts the voucher program expense to Arizona taxpayers and continues to drain sustainable funding for public education. Horne avoided answering questions about sources to fund this increase and the cost for advertising vouchers. Hopefully, continued reporting will debunk Horne’s advertising and uncover the number of students not accepted to private or parochial schools due to learning disabilities or language issues, a practice not allowed in public education. Such reporting should also emphasize the lack of accountability through test scores since private and parochial schools are exempt from this accountability placed on public education. As voucher costs grow, so too does Superintendent Horne’s nose.