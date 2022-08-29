Letter: Universal School Vouchers are far from "progressive"

"Vouchers Explained" by Jeffrey McConnell labels the universal school voucher law "progressive" because poor families will now have "choices and are no longer economically locked into underperforming government schools." That would be true, if private school tuition in Arizona did not average $9,818 for elementary school and $15,056 for high school. Poor families would have to come up with between $3319-$8556 per child per year to educate their children privately while wealthy people who already send their kids to private schools would get a $6500 tax rebate for doing so. Make no mistake, this program is in no way "progressive." It undermines the education of poor and working-class students and is a windfall for the wealthy. We can stop this latest assault on public education! You can sign the referendum petition to place this on the ballot every Saturday at the Mountain Vista Unitarian Universalist Congregation 3235 W. Orange Grove Road 8 am–noon, or go to teamsosarizona.com for additional signing opportunities.