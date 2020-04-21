Letter: Universal Vote by Mail

If there was ever a time to enact Universal Vote by Mail now is that time. On Tuesday Milwaukee voters stood in line for hours wearing face masks to cast their votes in person. The Governor tried to delay the vote due to the stay at home order declared to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Only 5 of the regular 180 polling places were open. Poll workers are usually older people, those most vulnerable to the virus so many did not wish to risk their health and safety despite the importance of their task.
Five states currently vote exclusively by mail: Utah, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Hawaii. The advantages are: voter convenience, financial savings for the states: no need to buy expensive voting machines or pay poll workers, and increased turnout. Utah reported in their 2016 general election a 5-7% increase in voter participation.
The Arizona Legislature can enact Universal Vote by Mail regardless of what happens in Washington. Contact your representatives and demand Universal Vote by Mail.
leadawn anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
