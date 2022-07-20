Letter: Universal Vouchers-Misappropriation of Funds

I support funding public schools so that ALL students have opportunities to be productive citizens. An educated workforce benefits the entire community. As the late Senator Paul Wellstone said, “We all do better when we all do better.”

Nearly 1.7 million Arizonans (across parties) voted for Prop 208 to support public education. Yet, HB2853, a universal school voucher expansion, was recently enacted. This school voucher allows families in Arizona to take taxpayer funds and enroll in private schools with no public accountability. They can reject any student for any reason placing additional burdens on our public schools with inadequate funding.

Years ago, former President Bush touted his vision of a highly educated workforce to meet the needs of a more complex economy. If we don’t educate Arizona’s children, who is going to fill these jobs? What do you think will happen to Arizona’s economy?

Fight back against this misuse of funds and vote for candidates who support public education.

Sandy Caster

Oro Valley