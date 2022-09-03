 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Universal vouchers

We all should have real concerns about yet another Republican effort to defund public education in Arizona. When you think about this issue, ask yourself two questions:

1. Whatever happened to the idea of separation of church and state in this country? As a non-religious person, I strongly object to my tax dollars going to fund religious schools that teach screwy ideas like the earth is 6000 years old. Is that what you want from public funding of education?

2. We voted couple of cycles ago to expand school funding to address low salaries and teacher shortages. How is it the Republicans can reverse what the people have voted for and, get this, create two new boondoggles for the rich: a flat tax and vouchers that mostly go to people who can already afford private schools because vouchers are not enough for a poor person to send their kids to a private school?

This is just another example of right wing ideologues trying to get rid of "government schools".

Michael Seibold

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

