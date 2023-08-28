I’m trying to comprehend the whirlwind that just hit university athletics. Geographic clustering has been abandoned in favor of telecast money. So we will now have teams flying long distances, in some cases coast-to-coast. I thought we were trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions! And how about the minor sports teams? Football and basketball teams will charter flights but the others will spend long, exhausting hours on commercial flights. Arizona’s President seems to champion the new arrangements and is often seen talking strategy with the football and basketball coaches. He even joined the basketball team in Abu Dhabi. I guess it now must be “athlete-student”.