Letter: University of Arizona and Ashford University Collaboration

As an Arizonian attending school online at Ashford University, I can speak firsthand to the importance of expanding access to higher education. The traditional on-campus college model doesn’t work for everyone. Furthering my education has always been a goal of mine, but my job would not allow a regular school schedule and therefore without Ashford, I would not be able to obtain my Master's degree. The flexibility of a virtual classroom provides opportunities to people like me who otherwise would not be able to physically attend classes on a regular basis -- even though I'm from Tucson and live just minutes away from the University of Arizona campus. It is encouraging to see a school like the University of Arizona recognize that and take the necessary steps to expand its reach and resources to reach students pursuing educational goals at the same time as having other important commitments in their lives.
Braelyn Henry
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
