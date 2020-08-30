 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: University of Arizona and Ashford University Collaboration
View Comments

Letter: University of Arizona and Ashford University Collaboration

As an Arizonian attending school online at Ashford University, I can speak firsthand to the importance of expanding access to higher education. The traditional on-campus college model doesn’t work for everyone. Furthering my education has always been a goal of mine, but my job would not allow a regular school schedule and therefore without Ashford, I would not be able to obtain my Master's degree. The flexibility of a virtual classroom provides opportunities to people like me who otherwise would not be able to physically attend classes on a regular basis -- even though I'm from Tucson and live just minutes away from the University of Arizona campus. It is encouraging to see a school like the University of Arizona recognize that and take the necessary steps to expand its reach and resources to reach students pursuing educational goals at the same time as having other important commitments in their lives.

Braelyn Henry

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News