Letter: University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine.: Garlic/COVID-19 Research

".....Robbins said researchers at the UA have been doing research on coronaviruses for two decades. (ADS 4/15/20: "University of Arizona to institute campus-wide antibody testing for coronavirus")

“Coronavirus is predictable in what it’s going to do,” he said. And he said both MERS and SARS are, in fact, coronaviruses...."

Question: Since there is "in vivo" evidence that garlic has inactivated the coronavirus Infectious Bronchitis Virus, are they in the process of conducting "in vitro" cell culture experiments as to the efficacy of garlic in inactivating COVID-19?....particularly in the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine?

"...Weil, a well-known health and wellness guru, is known for his methods, which complement traditional medicine with an emphasis on nutrition,......he pledged $15 million..." in establishing the Center. (ADS: 9/18/19)

This is an area of research for which the Center of Integrative Medicine was established!

Francis Saittta

Downtown

