Letter: University of Arizona Does It Again

Today I had the pleasure of receiving my Covid vaccine at the drive thru section of the POD set up on the University Mall off Campbell. The experience was super fast, efficient, well organized, friendly and safe. I arrived 10 minutes early and received the vaccine even 5 minutes before the scheduled appointment. A sticker and a lollipop and water were given! There were many volunteers directing cars, collecting forms and observing those who had received the vaccine. We in Tucson should be grateful to the University for all it has done in the past and for what it is doing now to battle Covid. Before I arrived home, an email had been sent to schedule the second dose in exactly 21 days. Again and again, a big THANK YOU to the team the University of Arizona has developed to help Tucson throughout the years and especially now.
Cheryl Hutchens
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.