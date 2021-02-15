 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: University of Arizona Does It Again
View Comments

Letter: University of Arizona Does It Again

  • Comments

Today I had the pleasure of receiving my Covid vaccine at the drive thru section of the POD set up on the University Mall off Campbell. The experience was super fast, efficient, well organized, friendly and safe. I arrived 10 minutes early and received the vaccine even 5 minutes before the scheduled appointment. A sticker and a lollipop and water were given! There were many volunteers directing cars, collecting forms and observing those who had received the vaccine. We in Tucson should be grateful to the University for all it has done in the past and for what it is doing now to battle Covid. Before I arrived home, an email had been sent to schedule the second dose in exactly 21 days. Again and again, a big THANK YOU to the team the University of Arizona has developed to help Tucson throughout the years and especially now.

Cheryl Hutchens

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Local-issues

Letter: Zoo expansion

The Reid Park zoo expansion has been ongoing for quite a while now. It was voted on in 2017. Yes, the Barnum Hill area is beautiful and the no…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News