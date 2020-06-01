Letter: University of Arizona Farm
View Comments

Letter: University of Arizona Farm

Selling the University of Arizona Farm to solve a projected long term budget shortfall would be extremely short sighted and only delay making the cost cutting measures necessary to make the University financially sustainable. The salaries of the President and his Staff, along with the outrageous salaries of the Head Football and Basketball coaches, would be a great place to start. Failing that, what else does President Robbins plan to sell? How about the Football Stadium?

Jay Quick

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News