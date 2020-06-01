Letter: University of Arizona Farm

Selling the University of Arizona Farm to solve a projected long term budget shortfall would be extremely short sighted and only delay making the cost cutting measures necessary to make the University financially sustainable. The salaries of the President and his Staff, along with the outrageous salaries of the Head Football and Basketball coaches, would be a great place to start. Failing that, what else does President Robbins plan to sell? How about the Football Stadium?
Jay Quick
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
