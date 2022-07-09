 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: university of arizona football future

  • Comments

I can see only two options for the University of Arizona football team. One would be to recruit two more schools in the West such as San Diego State or Fresno State and watch as television ratings and attendance plummet. The second option, and the most practical, would be for Dave Heeke, UA athletic director and Jim Click, distinguished Oklahoma State alumnus to approach Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 Commissioner and beg to be included in any expansion plans. I suggest this be done as soon as possible before other Pac-12 schools do the same.

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Border Wall

Lots of Far Right Wingnut Candidates talking about continuing the building of the " Border Wall" .

Letter: Gubernatorial "groomer"?

Reading about Kari Lake's Drag Queen Dilemma was most entertaining. According to the article "Lake sends desist letter to Phoenix drag queen",…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News