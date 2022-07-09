Letter: university of arizona football future

I can see only two options for the University of Arizona football team. One would be to recruit two more schools in the West such as San Diego State or Fresno State and watch as television ratings and attendance plummet. The second option, and the most practical, would be for Dave Heeke, UA athletic director and Jim Click, distinguished Oklahoma State alumnus to approach Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 Commissioner and beg to be included in any expansion plans. I suggest this be done as soon as possible before other Pac-12 schools do the same.