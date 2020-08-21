Letter: University of Arizona Global Campus

I taught criminal justice (Bachelors) at the University of Arizona from 2008 -2009. When the Great Recession hit, the entire criminal justice education department was eliminated. I began teaching criminal justice to Masters and Doctoral students at University of the Rockies (Denver- known for criminal psychology degrees). In 2019, Rockies merged with Ashford University. I am currently teaching criminal justice for doctoral students at Ashford University. In 2021, I will be back at University of Arizona - Global campus.
Most universities have recognized the importance of online programs. While most have developed their own online programs, a few universities have gone further with affiliations with existing online universities to provide expanded opportunities for the students. This will provide the UA criminal justice students the opportunity to expand into an established criminal psychology and mental health education program.
Most universities have had issues (even locally), which they are working on to provide a better experience for all students.
Ray Bynum, Ed.D.
