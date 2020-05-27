Letter: University of Arizona public relations
As a proud University of Arizona graduate and an annual contributor to the U. of A. Foundation, I am very concerned about the recent national campaign the university conducted under a contract with a public relations firm closely tied to one political party. With the many such firms available throughout the nation, why was this group selected? Further, does this represent a change in policies and behavior toward academic freedom on the campus.

June Webb-Vignery

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

