Letter: University of Arizona public relations

As a proud University of Arizona graduate and an annual contributor to the U. of A. Foundation, I am very concerned about the recent national campaign the university conducted under a contract with a public relations firm closely tied to one political party. With the many such firms available throughout the nation, why was this group selected? Further, does this represent a change in policies and behavior toward academic freedom on the campus.
June Webb-Vignery
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
