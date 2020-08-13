Letter: University of Arizona re-opening and COVID-19

If University of Arizona President Robbins has his way, in just a little over 2 weeks’ time thousands of students, staff, and faculty will return to campus. Robbins has made this decision even though County Health Department data about the spread of COVID-19 clearly shows that it will be too risky to open campus at this time; of 9 measures, the county rates 6 of them at the red level (not acceptable) and 3 at the yellow (improving). Members of the campus community are also members of the greater Tucson community. We are your family, friends, and neighbors. Please contact the mayor or city council—or President Robbins himself—and urge them to oppose campus re-opening at this time.
Elizabeth Jaeger
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
