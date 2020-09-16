Letter: University of Arizona Reopened for Traditional Classroom Instruction.

The reopening of the University of Arizona for anything other than Online Classes, was a blunder, endangering the Health/Safety of the University Community and Tucson Community generally, and must be reversed!!
There are adequate online resources available so that Students can work on their own with online faculty assistance if necessary. It is relatively unimportant if there is a delay in Student Academic Programs...Healthy/Safety First!!!!
Students/Faculty/Staff bear some responsibility for this Blunder for not Strongly Opposing the reopening of the University for "in person" Classes.
It was beyond naive to assume that the University could control a Student population that, generally, has a tendency to party. The COVID-19 infection rate has increased and will continue to increase until the University is
closed (Traditional Classroom Instruction), pending an abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
