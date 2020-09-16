 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: University of Arizona Reopened for Traditional Classroom Instruction.
View Comments

Letter: University of Arizona Reopened for Traditional Classroom Instruction.

The reopening of the University of Arizona for anything other than Online Classes, was a blunder, endangering the Health/Safety of the University Community and Tucson Community generally, and must be reversed!!

There are adequate online resources available so that Students can work on their own with online faculty assistance if necessary. It is relatively unimportant if there is a delay in Student Academic Programs...Healthy/Safety First!!!!

Students/Faculty/Staff bear some responsibility for this Blunder for not Strongly Opposing the reopening of the University for "in person" Classes.

It was beyond naive to assume that the University could control a Student population that, generally, has a tendency to party. The COVID-19 infection rate has increased and will continue to increase until the University is

closed (Traditional Classroom Instruction), pending an abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: public schools

I have watched Nick Pierson give back to his community for many years. His genuine concern for youth is apparent in the work he has done for t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News