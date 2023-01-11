Letter: University of Arizona sports

I would like to throw my support to Bill Walton and his color commentary at University of Arizona and other 'Conference of Champions' basketball games. Mr. Walton is insightful, knowledgeable, and has a wealth of information regarding basketball. He also infuses factual and interesting commentary about Arizona, Tucson, and the Sonoran Desert. It's called color commentary for a reason. I do not need a constant commentary on the game because I am watching it along with him. The color commentary is interesting and quite enjoyable. Please keep it up Bill Walton.