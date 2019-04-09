Re: the March 27 article "On-campus encounter with border agents prompts UA investigation into student."
I am a native of southern Arizona as generations of family before me. After hearing about the issue on campus and the subsequent decision to charge these students I was saddened and disappointed by Pres. Robbins comments and position on the matter. It seems someone actually pulled out the "white card " which nowadays could also mean entitlement card. But after watching for five decades,the amazing leaps and bounds that diversity has taken place in Tucson, now we go backwards with his decision to open his mouth .You're not an Arizonan mr. Robbins, and your methods of education are leading us back to hostile injustic territory. Please leave and then I will continue to support the UofA . As of this day I am pulling my support and will ask friends and family to follow suit. Please be careful with these students that you vilify because they are so young yet passionate about their lives and other people's lives. This actually takes a heart with feelings. Thank you.
RJ Velasco
Robert Velasco
South side
