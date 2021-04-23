Letter: University of Arizona Tuition

Wake Up Arizona Citizens/Voters. The Arizona University System is an unmitigated for profit SCAM; set up to maintain an exorbitant Administrator Salaries; with Bobby Robbins at the head of the pack!!...a $1 million+/yr salary and living in a $1.3 million house maintained by the University. Others in the Administration/Faculty follow with $100,000+ salaries.
The Arizona Board of Regents is complicit in this outrage for allowing this to happen! The Priority of the Arizona University System should be directed at the cost of qualified Arizona citizens in attending the University..."as free as possible"...in fact....AT NO COST; including University provided Cafeteria Services and on Campus Housing. An essential responsibility of Government is to provide Public Education to all Arizona Citizens at NO COST.
SOLUTION: Arizona Constitution: Article 11 Section 6 should be amended by the Voters of Arizona via "initiative petition" to read: ", and, for Arizona Residents, the instruction, student cafeteria services, and on campus housing provided shall be free...."
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.