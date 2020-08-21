 Skip to main content
Letter: University of Arizona's Acquisition of Ashford
Letter: University of Arizona's Acquisition of Ashford

Thank you for your in-depth coverage of the University of Arizona - Ashford. deal. After reading Sunday's and Monday's editions, it is clearly evident that there are more "Cons" than "Pros" regarding this acquisition. One "Con" that was barely mentioned, however, is how this will affect a University of Arizona degree. Given Arshford's legal problems and their previous operating procedures, those once prestigious and hard earned degrees might lose their value. And, in the words of my late father: "That would be a crying shame."

Ginny Williams

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

