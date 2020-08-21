Letter: University of Arizona's Acquisition of Ashford

Thank you for your in-depth coverage of the University of Arizona - Ashford. deal. After reading Sunday's and Monday's editions, it is clearly evident that there are more "Cons" than "Pros" regarding this acquisition. One "Con" that was barely mentioned, however, is how this will affect a University of Arizona degree. Given Arshford's legal problems and their previous operating procedures, those once prestigious and hard earned degrees might lose their value. And, in the words of my late father: "That would be a crying shame."
Ginny Williams
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!