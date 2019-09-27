Kudos for your front-page reporting of the overgenerous emoluments and contract terms for our previous University of Arizona President. The Star's focus on what used to be called "journalism", as opposed to "news", is both rare and a daily gift to the Tucson community.
University presidents, like corporate CEOs and celebrity basketball/football coaches, are grossly overpaid. All have now traditional contracts with large annual salaries - loaded with bonuses, incentives and golden parachutes far in excess of their value to the institution. It is another symptom of US college education's lack of cost controls - a continuing hyperinflation that saddles students with crushing debt or for many inability to afford a college education.
The search committee for UA followed common practice in conducting a "national search" of candidates already overpaid and got what they were searching for. Surely there were quality leaders in-house with the necessary qualities needed to raise money and lead our university into the 21st Century. Your reporting will hopefully result in a "lesson learned".
Frank Hartline
Foothills
