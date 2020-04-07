Letter: University Transition to Online Classes Merits Tuition Change

The response of universities in Arizona have been laudable in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it is time they own up that transitioning to online classes creates a debt to students who paid for on campus education. It is unreasonable to retain the same rate of tuition while others students pay a lesser rate. The other accommodations that have been provided are insufficient. Students did not choose to switch to an online format. ASU, UArizona and NAU all have successful online programs that are charged at a different rate then students on campus. For those students who do not opt for a course withdrawal, offer them an adjustment to the same rates as online students. While it is true that students, staff and faculty must bear their part of the burden during this pandemic that does not include students paying more for less. Anything less then a complete refund of fees associated with campus life and a fair tuition adjustment is dishonest at best.
Robert Owens
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
