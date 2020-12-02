Letter: University Tuition

In 2008-2009, in-state resident tuition at the U of AZ was $5,531. In 2019-2020, it is $12,671. The difference is $7,140, an increase of 129%! The Board of Regents' chairman, Larry Penley, says the increase was necessary due to reduction in state funding. However, the state funding went from $7,212 per student to $4,051 per student, a difference of $3,161, which is about a 44% decline. It seems disingenuous to blame the legislature for the gouging of university students. Something the legislature does repeatedly get wrong is its refusal to allow community colleges to offer some select four-year degrees, But that is a topic for another letter. Mr. Brnovich seems entirely justified in investigating whether the state's universities are indeed offering instruction 'as nearly free as possible' in accordance with the state constitution. Hopefully, they can 'show him the money.'
Paige Hamner
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
