Letter: Unkindness of Strangers
I was saddened by the recent letter regarding the unkind words and behavior of a cyclist riding on The Loop path. My friends and I cycle on The Loop as often as three times per week and we make an effort to say "good morning" to everyone we pass. Until recently we wore masks while riding, even though it made breathing during hard exercise a bit more difficult. Now we carry masks and wear them whenever we stop for a rest. I know there are rude cyclists out there. I've encountered them myself. I challenge all Tucson area cyclists to work to change our public image. We have been "branded" by the inconsiderate few.

Doug Wingert

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

