Letter: Unmasked political rallies in enclosed spaces

Given the Trump and Ducey’s administrations’ refusal to obey the dictates of science, statistics, and plain common sense by holding/allowing political rallies in enclosed spaces without requiring that everyone wear masks, I think that vice president Pence’s Tucson visit on the “Faith in America Tour” might be more aptly referred to as the “Covid-19 Express.” If growth in the number of Covid-19 cases in Arizona continues at it’s current rate, governor Ducey will soon be able to say without fear of contradiction: we’re number one!
John Higgins
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!