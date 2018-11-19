Re: the Nov. 16 article "Budget carrier Allegiant Air starts flying here, has a sale."
Readers who saw today's story about expanding low-cost airlines at Tucson International Airport should be aware of the fact that Via Air has not been a dependable source of travel between Tucson and Austin, Texas. Our son booked this flight and was informed hours before the flight that it was canceled for lack of customers. He had to scramble and pay a premium price to get a last-minute replacement. A few days later we learned from an acquaintance that the same thing happened to her. That is no way to run an airline.
Edson Egger
Southwest side
